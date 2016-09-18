TORONTO (AP) — Damien Chazelle’s modern-day musical “La La Land” received the top award from the 41st Toronto International Film Festival.

“La La Land” was honored Sunday with the festival’s People’s Choice award, which is determined by audience voting. The film stars Emma Stone as an aspiring actress and Ryan Gosling as a jazz pianist.

Toronto’s audience award has previously been a harbinger of awards season success. The previous recipients have included “Room,” ”12 Years a Slave” and “The King’s Speech.”

Mira Nair’s “Queen of Katwe” was selected as the prize’s runner-up. The film tells the story of a chess prodigy who rose from the slums of Uganda.