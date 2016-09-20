BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan (AP) — The office of Kyrgyzstan’s president says he has canceled his trip the United Nations General Assembly after suffering chest pains while in transit in Turkey.

A statement from the presidential administration says Almazbek Atambayev, 60, complained of pains while at the Ataturk Airport in Istanbul on Monday. Doctors determined he was suffering symptoms of heart illness, the statement said without elaboration.

He has declared a short vacation while he remains under doctors’ observation, the statement said.