BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — TV producer Tassie Cameron had a recurring nightmare: While she was in her study working on a script, her sleeping children were taken from their beds.
This nightmare inspired her to create ABC’s “Ten Days in the Valley,” a 10-part mystery starring Kyra Sedgwick as Jane, the overworked single mother whose young daughter goes missing.
Everyone around Jane will be suspect. Even Jane seems culpable for letting the crime happen under her nose.
Sedgwick, who for seven seasons starred on the cop drama “The Closer,” told reporters Sunday she was interested in “doing a show where I’m not SOLVING a mystery — I AM a mystery.”
The whereabouts of Jane’s daughter is “very much a matter of unraveling the mystery of who Jane is,” Sedgwick said.
It premieres Oct. 1.