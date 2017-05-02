NEW YORK (AP) — Kylie Jenner found an unlikely spot for a star-studded selfie at the Met Gala: the museum’s bathroom.
Jenner posted what she calls the “annual bathroom selfie” on Instagram Monday night . The photo includes her sisters Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian as well as Sean “Diddy” Combs, Frank Ocean, A$AP Rocky and Oscar winner Brie Larson.
Larson later joked on Instagram that she had “to go to the bathroom and ended up famous.”
The shot came in spite of a rumored ban on selfies at the event. The New York Post reported in 2015 that Met Gala guests were sent notices that phones could not be used for photography or social media.
Most Read Stories
- Here's how Seattle's May Day rallies and marches unfolded WATCH
- May Day: Here’s what we know about today’s events in Seattle VIEW
- Former Washington Gov. Mike Lowry, table-pounding liberal, dies at 78 VIEW
- ESPN's Todd McShay on Seahawks' draft: 'They killed it' --- and more reaction from draft analysts
- What’s with all the cars with over-tinted windows?
Images shared by numerous attendees show the rule has been routinely flouted.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.