LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — An atheist’s request for a personalized license plate saying “IM GOD” was denied by the state of Kentucky, which said it might distract other drivers, and would be in bad taste.

Bennie Hart says that by announcing “IM GOD” on his license plate, he simply wants to show the impossibility of disproving anyone’s claim to being “God.”

Besides, Hart says, he had the same plate for a dozen years when he lived in Ohio, without causing any problems.

Hart sued state Transportation Secretary Greg Thomas on Tuesday on free speech grounds, asking a federal judge in Frankfort to strike down some Kentucky laws and rules for personalized plates.

Transportation spokesman Ryan Watts says the agency doesn’t comment on pending litigation.