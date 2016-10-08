KUWAIT CITY (AP) — Kuwait says it has arrested an Egyptian who tried to ram his car into another vehicle carrying five American soldiers in a failed suicide bombing.

The state-run Kuwait News Agency identified the attacker as Ibrahim Sulaiman, born in 1988. It said he was driving a “cleaning truck” at the time of the attack.

KUNA said the five soldiers were not injured. It said Sulaiman had multiple fractures and injuries.

It was not immediately clear if the Egyptian had a lawyer. The KUNA report did not offer a location for the failed attack.

Tiny, oil-rich Kuwait is a stalwart U.S. ally following the 1991 American-led Gulf War that ended the Iraqi occupation there.