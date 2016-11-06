ISTANBUL (AP) — A Kurdish militant group has claimed responsibility for a car bomb attack in Turkey’s southeast, following a claim by the Islamic State group for the same attack.
TAK, also known as the Kurdistan Freedom Falcons, stated on its website Sunday that it conducted the suicide attack in the majority Kurdish city of Diyarbakir in response to Turkey’s “relentless oppression and attacks.”
TAK is an offshoot of the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party or PKK, which Turkey considers a terrorist organization.
The Friday morning explosion near a riot police building killed at least 11 people, including two police officers.
Most Read Stories
- Shift among Cuban American voters could deliver Florida to Donald Trump
- 1 Washington state Democratic elector won’t support Clinton, another won’t commit
- Seahawk Richard Sherman rips Roger Goodell, officiating, says NFL 'isn't fun anymore' --- and more WATCH
- Ex-Vanderbilt football player gets 17 years for campus rape
- If Trump loses: We'll be at the White House — 'in arms'
The Diyarbakir governor’s office says PKK militants were behind the attack, based on radio intelligence and has dismissed the claim of responsibility by IS militants.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.