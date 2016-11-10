Share story

The Associated Press

BEIRUT (AP) — A spokeswoman for a Kurdish-led force fighting the Islamic State group in northern Syria says they are the verge of surrounding a wide area north of the IS stronghold of Raqqa.

Cihan Ehmed of the U.S.-backed Syria Democratic Forces told The Associated Press Thursday that their fighters are pushing on two fronts north of Raqqa, the de facto capital of IS’ self-declared caliphate.

She said once the forces coming from the two directions meet, they will surround 550 square kilometers (212 square miles) of territory controlled by the extremists.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said many people are fleeing areas north of Raqqa because of the fighting.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 8 weeks.

The SDF says they have committed 30,000 fighters to the offensive, aiming to eventually take Raqqa.

The Associated Press