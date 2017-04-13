MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin says President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson hasn’t produced any positive shift yet in Russia-U.S. relations.
Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday the Russian leader gave Tillerson his view of the causes of the current “deadlock” in bilateral ties.
President Donald Trump declared Wednesday that U.S.-Russia ties “may be at an all-time low,” and Tillerson struck a similar tone after a day of talks in Moscow.
Peskov said Putin’s meeting with Tillerson reflected the “understanding of the need to maintain a dialogue to search for solutions.” He added that there was no talk Wednesday about a possible Trump-Putin meeting.
Most Read Stories
- No-kids wife can make herself scarce around hubby’s nephews, niece | Dear Carolyn
- 3 killed in Seattle, Burien, Federal Way shootings
- Councilmember Kshama Sawant says Seattle ‘shaken’ by Mayor Ed Murray sex-abuse allegations
- Mayor Ed Murray’s lawyer: Medical exam disproves accuser’s anatomical claim
- Skier killed in Snoqualmie Pass avalanche remembered as ‘true educator’
Asked if the meeting marked any positive change, Peskov said: “Too early yet.”
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.