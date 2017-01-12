MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin says Russia and the United States can overcome the current diplomatic strain based on mutual respect once President-elect Donald Trump takes office.
President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told reporters Thursday that “Moscow hopes that our presidents will get along well.” He added that while Moscow and Washington can’t agree on everything, they can normalize their strained ties if they show “mutual respect.”
Peskov made the statement while commenting on Trump’s news conference Wednesday, during which he voiced hope of getting along with Putin. Peskov welcomed Trump’s readiness to conduct a dialogue with Russia, adding that “it will help us find a way from many difficult situations.”
Peskov also reaffirmed a strong denial of any meddling in the U.S. election. Trump will take office on Jan. 20.
