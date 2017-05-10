PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s government has lost a no-confidence vote, setting up the possibility of an early election.
Prime Minister Isa Mustafa’s government lost in a 78-34 vote Wednesday, with three abstentions. Opposition parties had blamed his Cabinet for being unable to carry out its program and pass important laws.
The government had been hobbled by its inability to secure a majority in parliament over a border demarcation deal with neighboring Montenegro, despite pressure from the U.S. government.
The government hasn’t had enough lawmakers to pass the deal, which was signed in 2015, and Mustafa withdrew the draft bill last year. The opposition has claimed that Kosovo would lose territory under the deal, an accusation denied by the government and local and international experts.
