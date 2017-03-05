CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Korean War soldier whose remains were found 66 years after he went missing has been laid to rest with full military honors in Tennessee.
The Leaf Chronicle (http://leafne.ws/2mqHcgj ) reports the remains of 20-year-old Sgt. Robert Roy Cummings were found in November. A funeral was held Saturday in Clarksville.
Cummings was part of the 187th Infantry Regiment based at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. After his unit was ambushed during a reconnaissance, the Army declared him missing in action in November 1950.
Cummings had written one final letter to his wife. Cummings’ son, Rex Cummings, was born two months after his father was declared missing. Rex Cummings attended the funeral and says that letter remains his most prized possession.
Information from: The Leaf-Chronicle, http://www.theleafchronicle.com
