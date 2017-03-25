HOLYOKE, Mass. (AP) — A Korean War soldier from Massachusetts is finally getting a proper farewell 67 years after he was reported missing in action.
The remains of Cpl. Jules Hauterman (HOTT’-uhr-man) are scheduled to return to Holyoke on Wednesday.
Hauterman was a medic attached to the 31st Regimental Combat Team who went missing in December 1950 during fierce fighting against Chinese forces at the Chosin Reservoir.
His remains were discovered in 1954 but were not positively identified until last year.
Because Hauterman has so few living relatives, Holyoke’s veterans service department is asking residents to turn out to show their respects.
Calling hours at the Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home are Thursday. A funeral Mass will be held Friday at Blessed Sacrament Church, followed by burial at St. Jerome’s Cemetery.
