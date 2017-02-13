COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — The Kootenai County Prosecutor’s Office is considering whether to bring charges in a boating accident last summer that left three people dead.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office has forwarded to the prosecutor its findings in the July 30, 2016, accident on Lake Coeur d’Alene.

The investigation revealed that Dennis David Magner of Spokane, Washington, was driving a boat that night that crashed into a stopped boat. Three occupants of the stopped boat — Caitlin Breeze, Justin Honken and Justin Luhr — were killed.

The sheriff’s office said Monday that all four occupants of Magner’s boat initially gave false information to investigators on who was driving when the accident occurred. The sheriff’s office says three of them later recanted and identified Magner as the driver.