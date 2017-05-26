MANCHESTER, England (AP) — KISS has canceled its show at the arena where deadly terrorist attacks occurred at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, earlier this week.
Live Nation announced Friday that the rock group’s May 30 concert at Manchester Arena will not take place. Band members Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer said in a statement that they “are heartbroken by the atrocity committed against the innocent victims of Manchester.”
The bombing on Monday night claimed the lives of 22 people, many of them teenagers and their parents. Refunds for the KISS show will be granted to all ticketholders at the point of purchase.
The band said its “thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of those affected and all the people of Manchester at this difficult time.”
Most Read Stories
- Seattle once again nation’s fastest-growing big city; population exceeds 700,000 | FYI Guy
- 2 Bellevue High students investigated in alleged rape of 14-year-old girl at Yarrow Point party
- Amazon opens Seattle grocery pickup sites to Prime members
- Despite 'good visit' with Colin Kaepernick, Seahawks may not be done in search for backup QB
- Trump’s budget proposal zeros out $1.1 billion for Lynnwood light-rail line