NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Once Mardi Gras decorations replace Christmas trees and lights, a favorite treat of Fat Tuesday begins showing up on tables across the Gulf South.
NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports (http://bit.ly/2iOVB1s ) that King cake starts appearing in stores, parties, get-togethers, and in office lunch rooms once the season starts each year on the Catholic Feast of the Epiphany on Friday.
As the years have gone by, the traditional favorite has seeped into nontraditional products, which are sold both locally and regionally.
In coffee shops, special king cake coffee brews are expected to be available again at PJ’s Coffee locations, either as a carry-out warm beverage or in a bag to brew at home.
Most Read Stories
- Amazon’s Spheres: Lush nature paradise to adorn $4 billion urban campus VIEW
- Knitting a movement: Why you’ll see pussyhats everywhere in January | Nicole Brodeur
- Eddie Fisher dies; 5 marriages included Debbie Reynolds, Liz Taylor
- Driver arrested after pedestrian fatally struck near Green Lake
- Pete Carroll says Seahawks' offer to Golden Tate in 2014 'didn't get communicated really well'
___
Information from: The Times-Picayune, http://www.nola.com
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.