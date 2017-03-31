DALLAS, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a Georgia kindergarten teacher was arrested after administrators found a loaded gun in her purse in her classroom.
Paulding County sheriff’s Sgt. Ashley Henson says the gun was found after a staff member at Shelton Elementary in Dallas alerted administrators around noon Thursday that 39-year-old Melanie Bullard’s breath smelled of alcohol.
Henson says Bullard tested positive for alcohol in evaluations administered by a school resource officer. Administrators then searched for any open containers of alcohol. During the search, they found a loaded handgun in her purse, which was on the floor under her desk.
Bullard was being held without bond on charges of reckless conduct and possession of a weapon on school property. It wasn’t immediately clear whether she had an attorney who could comment on the charges.
Most Read Stories
- UW professor: The information war is real, and we’re losing it | Danny Westneat
- The story of Pearl Jam, from a Seattle basement to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame | PNW Magazine VIEW
- Tornado touches down in Monroe, topples RVs WATCH
- King County Library System’s director quits amid conduct review
- Fred Hutch receives $35 million donation, largest ever, from Bezos family
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.