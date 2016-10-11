NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Kardashian West is suing an online media outlet, saying she was wrongly portrayed as a liar and thief after she was attacked in Paris.

The lawsuit in Manhattan federal court seeks unspecified damages from MediaTakeOut.com. It says Kardashian West was victimized a second time when the website reported that she faked the robbery and lied about the assault.

The website’s owner didn’t answer his phone when comment was sought Tuesday. A message left with the website wasn’t immediately returned.

Police say armed robbers forced their way into a private residence where Kardashian West was staying on Oct. 3, tied her up and stole $10 million worth of jewelry.

No arrests have been made.