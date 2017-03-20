LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kim Kardashian West says she “mentally prepped” herself to be raped while being held at gunpoint during a Paris jewelry heist last year.
Kardashian West discussed the incident on Sunday night’s episode of the E! network’s “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”
She says two robbers wearing police uniforms entered her hotel room last October. One of the robbers duct-taped her mouth while she was in bed, grabbed her legs and pulled her toward him. She says she wasn’t raped, but had a gun held to her head.
Kardashian West says the men picked her up and put her in a bathtub before making off with jewelry.
Most Read Stories
- An era ends for Starbucks and Howard Schultz
- Washington hires Syracuse assistant Mike Hopkins for men's basketball job
- Police: Pregnant 19-year-old accused of raping boy, 14
- Canadians’ satirical border ‘solution’ designed to drive Trump up wall VIEW
- Seattle area spends most per capita to build transit and here’s why
She said on Twitter Sunday that she “learned some valuable lessons” through the experience.
Ten people have been charged in connection with the case.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.