RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Lawyers are asking a federal appeals court to stay next week’s planned execution of a Virginia man.
Ricky Gray’s attorneys filed the emergency motion late Thursday after a federal judge refused Tuesday to halt the Jan. 18 execution.
Gray’s attorneys argue he still has the right to challenge Virginia’s lethal injection methods as “cruel and unusual punishment.” The lawyers claim the state’s use of midazolam could be considered “torture” because it cannot effectively render him unconscious before death and has been implicated in several “botched” executions.
U.S. District Judge Henry E. Hudson had said that Gray failed to show that he is likely to win his case.
Gray was convicted of killing Bryan and Kathryn Harvey and their 9-year-old and 4-year-old daughters during a home invasion.
