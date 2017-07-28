PATERSON, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man who killed two people, including a 12-year-old girl riding a scooter, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Jhymiere Moore, of Paterson, was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty in April to aggravated manslaughter in the shootings that left 12-year-old Genesis Rincon and 16-year-old Ragee Clark dead.
Genesis was hit in the head by a stray bullet when Moore and another man fired at a van in 2014 in Paterson. She was riding a scooter to a family gathering with two other children at the time of the shooting.
Clark was shot in the torso and legs in revenge for a previous fight.
“I hope you find it in your heart to one day forgive me,” Moore said in court to the families.
Genesis’ father, Alexis, said he forgives Moore “because it’s just the streets.”
“Teach your children that street life is no life,” Alexis Rincon said, noting that Moore will be separated from his own 3-year-old son. “And again, I don’t hate you. We lost one, but your family also lost you.”
Clark’s mother, Kawanda Holmes, broke into tears when she spoke to Moore in court.
“You took my first born. My baby,” she said.
This story has been corrected to show Clark is 16, not 15.