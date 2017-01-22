WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A children’s triathlon program created by the Connecticut family of a Sandy Hook shooting victim is expanding.
A ceremony is scheduled Thursday in Waterbury to sign a formal agreement that will allow for 20 Race4Chase Youth triathlon programs in Connecticut, Rhode Island and South Carolina next summer.
The parents of 7-year-old Chase Kowalski founded the program. The boy had competed in his first youth triathlon — a 20-yard swim, half-mile bike ride and third-of-a-mile run — just months before he was killed along with 25 others at Sandy Hook Elementary school in December 2012.
The free day camps expanded to eight sites in 2015 and 14 last year, including one in Fort Mill, South Carolina. Counselors teach the campers how to swim, ride a bike and the basics of running.
Most Read Stories
- Man shot at UW no racist, friends insist, despite shooter’s claim
- Live updates: Women's marches in Seattle, D.C. on day after President Trump inauguration WATCH
- Man shot during protests of Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos' speech at UW; suspect arrested WATCH
- Crowd comparison: Inauguration Friday and women's march Saturday
- Live updates from Inauguration Day: 1 injured in shooting at demonstration at UW WATCH
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.