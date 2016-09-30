ISLAMABAD (AP) — An executive at a leading Pakistani media group says that a director who was abducted earlier this week has been freed by his captors and has arrived safely in Islamabad.

Group director Muhammad Suleman said Friday that Abid Abdullah, the director of coordination at Jang media group, arrived at the organization’s offices late Thursday and is well. Suleman did not give further details.

A group of gunmen kidnapped Abdullah Wednesday after intercepting his car in the northwestern city of Peshawar. He was in Peshawar for work.

Abdullah’s driver told police that gunmen intercepted their car late in the evening, forced Abdullah into another vehicle and sped away.

The motive behind the kidnapping was not clear, but the Jang media group has strongly criticized militants, politicians and the military establishment.