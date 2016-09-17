GRETNA, La. (AP) — A police officer in the New Orleans suburb of Gretna was arrested in connection with a surveillance video that showed him repeatedly kicking a handcuffed burglary suspect earlier this year.

The suspect was face-down on the ground as he was kicked.

New Orleans media report that Officer Robert Wallow was fired Thursday and arrested Friday on malfeasance and simple battery charges.

Gretna police chief Arthur Lawson said he is not happy that it took so long for the video to be brought to his attention following the April 22 arrest. Other officers could be seen in the video. One officer has been placed on administrative leave as an internal investigation continues.

Lawson said the suspect was not seriously injured and never filed a complaint.