NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A jury is scheduled to hear for a third day from a key government witness in the George Washington Bridge lane-closing trial.
David Wildstein testified Monday about receiving an email from Republican Gov. Chris Christie’s deputy chief of staff in 2013 that said it was “time for some traffic problems in Fort Lee.”
Wildstein said that set in motion a plan to punish the town’s Democratic mayor for not endorsing Christie. Wildstein pleaded guilty in 2015 and cooperated with the government.
He might testify Tuesday about a Sept. 11 memorial event in which he and defendant Bill Baroni bragged in Christie’s presence about the ongoing traffic problems they’d created.
Most Read Stories
- Gun seized in Che Taylor shooting traced to former sheriff’s deputy, officials say WATCH
- Play presidential-debate bingo — download cards or play online
- Suspected Cascade Mall gunman charged with 5 counts of premeditated murder
- Houston gunman had 2 weapons, thousands of rounds at scene VIEW
- Suspect in mall shooting was socially awkward, troubled, former classmates and others say WATCH
Christie hasn’t been charged and says he wasn’t aware of the traffic issue until weeks after they happened.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.