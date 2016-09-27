NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A jury is scheduled to hear for a third day from a key government witness in the George Washington Bridge lane-closing trial.

David Wildstein testified Monday about receiving an email from Republican Gov. Chris Christie’s deputy chief of staff in 2013 that said it was “time for some traffic problems in Fort Lee.”

Wildstein said that set in motion a plan to punish the town’s Democratic mayor for not endorsing Christie. Wildstein pleaded guilty in 2015 and cooperated with the government.

He might testify Tuesday about a Sept. 11 memorial event in which he and defendant Bill Baroni bragged in Christie’s presence about the ongoing traffic problems they’d created.

Christie hasn’t been charged and says he wasn’t aware of the traffic issue until weeks after they happened.