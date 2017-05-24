WASHINGTON (AP) — Actor Kevin Spacey has appeared on Washington’s metro as his “House of Cards” character, Frank Underwood, to promote the Netflix political drama.

News outlets report that Spacey was photographed Monday at the Foggy Bottom-GWU station by real-life former chief White House photographer Pete Souza. The appearance was meant to drum up interest for “House of Cards” season five, which debuts May 30.

Metro officials later tweeted a photo thanking “President Underwood” for taking the rail system.

Last year, the show erected fake presidential campaign ads on metro platforms and inside train cars.