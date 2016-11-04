NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A Kenyan official says a South Sudanese rebel spokesman has been deported to South Sudan over a Facebook posting, while colleagues fear for his life and human rights workers say he was a U.N.-registered refugee.
Government spokesman Eric Kiraithe on Friday confirmed that James Gatdet Dak was “taken to his country of origin” after he became an “inadmissible person.”
A police official said Gatdet was deported Thursday evening. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to give the information.
Another rebel spokesman, Mabior Garang, had urged Kenyan authorities not deport Gatdet to South Sudan, saying he would face imminent death.
Gatdet’s Facebook posting had supported the firing of the Kenyan commander of the U.N. peacekeeping mission in South Sudan.
