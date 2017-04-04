LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky sheriff has resigned after pleading guilty to charges stemming from the theft of painkillers from a terminally ill cancer patient.
WDRB reports (http://bit.ly/2nChX8A ) that Carroll County Sheriff Jamie Kinman resigned Monday after pleading guilty to 11 charges related to the theft of painkillers. His plea comes as an opioid crisis sweeps the U.S. and reaches epidemic levels in the state.
Kinman’s plea required him to enroll in a one-year rehabilitation program and resign. He was sentenced to five years of probation and could have the convictions dropped if he doesn’t get into further legal trouble.
The charges spanned incidents from December to February. Kentucky State Police initially arrested the former sheriff on charges that he stole from the terminally ill patient’s home while in uniform.
Kinman’s lawyer, Edward Bourne, declined to comment on the case.
Information from: WDRB-TV, http://www.fox41.com
