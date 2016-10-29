LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville police say a veteran police detective was among two people struck and killed by a vehicle in Lexington, Kentucky.
Detective Jason Schweitzer’s death on Saturday was announced on the Louisville Metro Police Department’s Facebook page.
Lexington police say an arrest has been made. Police say 26-year-old Suzanne M. Whitlow is charged with two counts of second-degree manslaughter and one count of DUI.
Police say the two pedestrians were struck around 2:30 a.m. EDT Saturday when Whitlow lost control of her vehicle.
The two pedestrians were taken to a hospital, where they died of their injuries.
Lexington authorities have not identified the second victim.
Louisville police say Schweitzer had been an officer in Jefferson County since 2001 and was serving as vice president of the River City FOP Lodge 614.
