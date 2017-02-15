FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Dust off that old bottle of whiskey tucked away in the attic because there could soon be a market for it in the world’s bourbon capital.
A Kentucky House panel advanced legislation Wednesday that would allow vintage, unopened bottles of spirits to be put back into circulation in bars and restaurants.
The measure would allow people who possess the bottles to sell them to bars, restaurants or liquor stores. If the bill becomes law, Kentucky bars and restaurants could seek out rare bottles to add to their shelves and pour as shots or mixed in cocktails. The trend has become popular in some big city bars and restaurants in other states.
The bill drew no opposition in the House Licensing, Occupations and Administrative Regulations Committee.
