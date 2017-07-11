BAKER, Fla. (AP) — A Kentucky man camping in Florida died when he was struck by lightning outside his tent.
The Northwest Florida Daily News reports that 35-year-old Jeremy Harper of Cloverport was camping Monday night in the Florida Panhandle town of Baker with his family, including six children ages 15 months to 13 years.
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says the bolt hit a tree beside him and knocked him to the ground. He died Tuesday morning.
No one else was hurt.
___
Information from: Northwest Florida Daily News (Fort Walton Beach, Fla.), http://www.nwfdailynews.com