CADIZ, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man will spend life behind bars for orchestrating the killings of his parents, sister and an acquaintance.
News outlets report Ryan Champion was sentenced Friday.
Champion avoided the death penalty after pleading guilty in December to four counts of murder. He also pleaded guilty to a kidnapping charge.
After the October 2014 slayings, Champion portrayed himself as the lone survivor of an attack on his family in western Kentucky.
Champion said 22-year-old Vito Riservato had killed the family and he survived by killing Riservato. But prosecutors have said it was a murder-for-hire scheme with a twist that ended with Riservato’s slaying.
Remaining family members addressed Champion in court Friday. His attorney Joanne Lynch wished the family well as they continue to heal.
