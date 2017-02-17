RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police say a man shot last week by an officer who was responding to a reported domestic disturbance has died.

State police say 51-year-old Kenneth B. Huntzinger of Richmond died Thursday evening at University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington.

Police say Huntzinger was shot by state police Sgt. Toby Coyle, who was responding to the domestic disturbance in Madison County.

Police say that when Coyle arrived he got out of his vehicle and spotted Huntzinger in a truck. Police say Huntzinger drove directly at the trooper, who opened fire. Coyle, a 16-year state police veteran, wasn’t injured. He has been placed on paid administrative leave.

The shooting is being investigated by a special state police unit that was recently formed to handle investigations of officer-involved shootings.