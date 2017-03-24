LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky lawyer accused of conspiring to defraud the government of nearly $600 million in federal disability payments has entered a guilty plea.
Eric C. Conn pleaded guilty Friday to stealing from the Social Security Administration and bribing a federal judge. The flamboyant lawyer billed himself as “Mr. Social Security” while building one of the nation’s most lucrative disability firms in eastern Kentucky.
Federal prosecutors claimed Conn raked in millions of dollars by paying a doctor and a judge to rubber-stamp false disability claims using phony medical evidence.
Conn pleaded guilty to one count of theft of government money and one count of payment of gratuities. His sentencing was set for July 14.
Most Read Stories
- Aerospace firm Electroimpact agrees to pay $485K after AG finds ‘shocking’ discrimination against Muslims
- Price tag zooms up for light rail across I-90 bridge: $225 million more needed
- Huskies get commitment from Coeur d'Alene 4-star QB Colson Yankoff
- Poutine is the new nachos: where to find the best versions in the Seattle area
- Michael Porter Sr. taking assistant job at Missouri; Michael Porter Jr. ‘98 percent' on decision
Attorneys for Conn did not immediately respond to calls seeking comment.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.