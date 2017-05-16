LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Civil rights groups are seeking the removal of a Kentucky judge who won’t hear adoption cases involving gay adults.
The American Civil Liberties Union and other groups complained to Kentucky’s judicial disciplinary commission about W. Mitchell Nance, a family court judge in Barren and Metcalfe counties.
Nance announced he would recuse himself from adoption cases involving homosexuals because he believes it’s never in a child’s best interest to be adopted by a gay person.
Gay rights advocate Chris Hartman says Nance’s “inability to be impartial is a blight on his office.”
Nance declined comment through a court official.
Martin Cothran, with the Family Foundation of Kentucky, said Nance is following the law by recusing himself if he believes his views might bias a case.