KENT, Ohio (AP) — Kent State University is turning Hillary Clinton’s life into a lesson with a new class focused on the Democrat who lost her presidential bid this past week.

The course, titled “Hillary Clinton Case Study: Perspectives on Gender and Power,” is being taught by the director of the school’s women’s studies program, Suzanne Holt.

She calls the course a “perfect mirror” of society in respect to women’s issues.

The class will explore the cultural perception of Clinton and will likely span her entire career as former first lady, U.S. senator, secretary of state and Democratic presidential nominee.

Clinton lost her bid for the White House to Republican Donald Trump in Tuesday’s election.