LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kendall Jenner arrived Thursday in a Los Angeles courtroom to testify against a man who prosecutors say terrorized her when he appeared outside her Hollywood Hills home earlier this year.

The 20-year-old model and reality television star will testify against Shavaughn McKenzie, who was arrested outside her home in August.

McKenzie, 25, is charged with misdemeanor stalking and trespassing and could face up to six months in jail if convicted of either charge.

McKenzie is accused of following Jenner up the winding driveway of her home and attempting to talk to her.

Deputy City Attorney Alex Perez said McKenzie repeatedly tried to meet Jenner outside her homes and called him an “obsessed, mentally unstable fan” during opening statements on Wednesday.

McKenzie’s attorney Taylor Shramo told jurors McKenzie has a severe mental disorder and was simply trying to talk to Jenner. Shramo said his client was unarmed.

Jenner was frightened, screaming and crying in her car when she called for help, family friend Shelli Azoff testified Wednesday. Azoff said she and her husband raced to the model’s house to try to help.

“I thought she was in danger,” Azoff said.

Azoff said she told Jenner to back out of her driveway. Jenner tried at one point but saw the man standing behind her car.

Jenner was able to drive away when some other friends arrived to help her.

She was visibly shaken for days and stayed with the Azoffs for several nights, Shelli Azoff testified.

McKenzie is a transient from Florida who has several trespassing convictions unrelated to Jenner, who appears on the series “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

___

Anthony McCartney can be reached at http://twitter.com/mccartneyAP