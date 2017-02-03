The presidential adviser who coined the phrase “alternative facts” said she misspoke when she cited a 2011 “massacre” in Kentucky that never happened.

Kellyanne Conway, the presidential adviser who coined the phrase “alternative facts,” is facing another round of criticism and fact-checking after she falsely spoke of a “Bowling Green massacre” by Iraqi refugees. She acknowledged and corrected her statement Friday on Twitter.

Conway made the comment during an appearance on MSNBC’s “Hardball” late Thursday as she discussed with the host Chris Matthews the executive order by President Trump that suspended immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries.

“I bet it’s brand-new information to people that President Obama had a six-month ban on the Iraqi refugee program after two Iraqis came here to this country, were radicalized and were the masterminds behind the Bowling Green massacre. Most people don’t know that because it didn’t get covered,” she said.

In fact, no “Bowling Green massacre” happened.

The facts

In 2011, two radicalized Iraqis were arrested in Bowling Green, Ky.

Conway did not specify whether she meant an attack in Kentucky, Ohio or downtown Manhattan, for that matter. But the closest circumstance to what she described occurred in Bowling Green, Ky., in late May 2011.

Two Iraqi citizens, Mohanad Shareef Hammadi and Waad Ramadan Alwan, were indicted on federal terrorism charges. According to a Justice Department news release from January 2013, the two men had attempted to send weapons and money to al-Qaida in Iraq with the aim of killing U.S. soldiers there. Hammadi and Alwan were mistakenly admitted to the U.S. as Iraqi refugees in 2009 and resettled in Bowling Green.

Both defendants pleaded guilty to the federal charges, and Hammadi was sentenced to life in federal prison while Alwan, whose fingerprints were found on an undetonated improvised explosive device in Iraq, was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison, with a life term of supervised release.

Assistant Attorney General Lisa Monaco said at the time, “These two former Iraqi insurgents participated in terrorist activities overseas and attempted to continue providing material support to terrorists while they lived here in the United States. With today’s sentences, both men are being held accountable.”

Not long after Conway’s comments were debunked late Thursday, a clip of her interview went viral online, leading to ridicule and some humorous suggestions as to what she could have been referring to (namely, sports). Indeed, the city that is home to Western Kentucky University chimed in. Guy Jordan, who teaches at Western Kentucky, said that the only massacres in Bowling Green have been some of Western’s football victories. Big Red, the furry Western Kentucky mascot, showed up on social media, sprawled on the ground with the inscription “Never forget.”

The Clarification

On Friday, Conway admitted she had made an error: “Honest mistakes abound,” she wrote on Twitter — and pointed to missteps the media had made in covering the Trump administration.

As for her overshadowed assertion that Obama had instituted a six-month ban on the Iraqi refugee program after the Bowling Green arrests, that’s not quite true either.

Obama never banned Iraqi refugees or other Iraqi travelers from coming to the United States. His administration did slow the processing for Iraqis seeking Special Immigrant Visas, which are given to translators and interpreters who worked with the U.S. in that country.

According to State Department data, 9,388 Iraqi refugees were admitted to the United States during the 2011 budget year. The data also show that Iraqi refugees were admitted every month during the 2011 calendar year.

In addition, more than 7,800 Iraqis were allowed into the United States on nonimmigrant visas, including tourists, during the 2011 budget year, government data show.

And finally, Conway did clarify that, yes, she had been referring to the case of Hammadi and Alwan. Yet, by pointing to an ABC News article from November 2013, she undermined her claim that the story “didn’t get covered.”

It did.