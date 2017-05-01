NEW YORK (AP) — Kelly Ripa is set to announce a new partner for her daytime chat show, nearly a year after the departure of former co-host Michael Strahan.
Ripa posted a video to Twitter on Sunday afternoon in which she took a sip from a “Live with Kelly” mug that also included a question mark. She said in the video, “Tune in tomorrow. Trust me.”
The show says it’s “growing to two” on Twitter . Another post has “announce co-host” on Ripa’s “to do” list.
News of Strahan’s exit for “Good Morning America” last May led Ripa to skip the show for two days in protest of the way the situation was handled.
Most Read Stories
- Marshawn Lynch takes out a full-page ad in the Seattle Times to thank fans
- Breaking down the Seahawks' reported undrafted free agent signings WATCH
- Childless, and don’t like children’s parties? Don’t go | Dear Carolyn
- For Seahawks, life after Legion of Boom coming faster than we thought based on this NFL draft | Larry Stone
- ESPN's Todd McShay on Seahawks' draft: 'They killed it' --- and more reaction from draft analysts
Numerous celebrities have filled in as co-hosts with Ripa over the past year, including Jerry O’Connell, Fred Savage and Andy Cohen.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.