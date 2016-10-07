LOS ANGELES (AP) — The E! Network has shut down production on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” since Kim Kardashian West was held up in Paris.

A spokesperson for the network tells Variety that “Kim’s well-bring is our core focus right now” and “no decision has been made as to when production will resume.”

Variety says the network wouldn’t comment on whether they were filming the show in Paris around the time of the robbery on Monday in a private residence.

Police in Paris say they are investigating the heist in which armed robbers forced their way into the private residence where she was staying, tied her up and locked her in a bathroom, then stole $10 million worth of jewelry.

No arrests have been made.