BALTIMORE (AP) — The body of Cardinal William Keeler, who headed the Archdiocese of Baltimore for 18 years, will lie in repose in Baltimore’s basilica ahead of his funeral.
Keeler retired in 2007 as the head of the archdiocese, the oldest Roman Catholic diocese in the U.S. He died Thursday at age 86.
Keeler’s body will lie in repose at Baltimore’s Basilica of the National Shrine of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary on Monday and Tuesday. A funeral Mass will be held Tuesday afternoon.
Archbishop William Lori of Baltimore will celebrate the Mass and Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the archbishop of New York, will give the homily.
