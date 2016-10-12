MOSCOW (AP) — The office of Kazakhstan’s president says he won’t participate in Thursday’s meeting of the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization in the Armenian capital, Yerevan.
According to an official statement, 76-year-old Nursultan Nazarbayev is undergoing “planned treatment in connection with a cold” and “until the end of this week the head of state’s participation in international events is not planned.”
The statement was posted on the Facebook page of Nazarbayev’s press service.
Kazakhstan, which has strained relations with Armenia, had not previously announced such a visit, but Armenia had.
Nazarbayev has ruled Kazakhstan, the richest nation in Central Asia, since 1989.
