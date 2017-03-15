MOSCOW (AP) — Kazakhstan says peace talks in the capital, Astana, over ending the fighting in Syria have been extended and will be attended by representatives of Syrian rebel forces.
“We expect the arrival of representatives from the Northern and Southern fronts of the armed Syrian opposition,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Onuar Zhainakov said Wednesday, according to Russia’s Interfax news agency.
Syrian rebels had previously boycotted this third summit in Astana, citing the government’s continued bombardment of opposition-held areas in Homs and Damascus.
A government delegation led by Syria’s U.N. ambassador, Bashar al-Jaafari, began meetings Tuesday with Russian officials in Astana.
Most Read Stories
- Seahawks sign running back Eddie Lacy
- Seattle pedestrians to navigate 8-lane waterfront road after legal fight ends
- Fort Worth man tied to 4 killings set for execution Tuesday
- Beast Mode 2.0? Here's what the Seattle sports world is saying about Seahawks' signing of Eddie Lacy
- Cameron Dollar’s sudden availability an opportunity for UW, Lorenzo Romar
Talks in Astana are running parallel to political talks in Geneva between the government and the opposition. The Astana talks are centered on cease-fire and humanitarian efforts, but have brought few results.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.