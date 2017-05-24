PITTSBURGH (AP) — Searchers outside Pittsburgh are continuing to look for a kayaker who has been missing since a weekend boating accident that killed her friend.
Helene Brandy and Brittany Evans, both 25, were kayaking on the Ohio River on Saturday when witnesses saw their kayaks plunge over a dam and heard cries for help. Evans’ body was recovered a short time later.
Search boats continued to ply the river Wednesday in hopes of finding Brandy.
The friends took a selfie together shortly before the accident.
