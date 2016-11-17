NEW YORK (AP) — Kathryn Bigelow’s virtual-reality debut will premiere at next year’s Tribeca Film Festival.

Tribeca announced Thursday that Bigelow’s “The Protectors: Walk in the Ranger’s Shoes,” will be a part of its annual April festival. The 8-minute film, made with the National Geographic Channel, is about African rangers protecting elephants from ivory poachers.

In a statement, Bigelow urged the protection of “these magnificent and sentient creatures.”

Bigelow, the director of the Oscar-winning “The Hurt Locker,” last made 2012’s controversial “Zero Dark Thirty.” She is currently in post-production on an untitled feature about the 1967 riot in Detroit.

The Tribeca Film Festival will run April 19-30.