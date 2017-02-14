NEW YORK (AP) — She’s once, twice, three times a Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover lady.
Kate Upton is once again gracing the cover of the annual issue, becoming only the fourth woman to do so three times. This year, she’s making the splash with three different covers.
Other women who did the cover three times include Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum and Christie Brinkley, who also is featured in this year’s edition with her two daughters. Elle Macpherson holds the record with five cover appearances.
Other notables in this year’s edition include former cover girl Chrissy Teigen, an expectant mother and athletes including tennis champ Serena Williams and Olympic gold medal gymnast Simone Biles.
Most Read Stories
- Disappearance of Seattle-based crab boat, crew a ‘mystery’
- Debris, buoys found in continuing search for Seattle-based crab boat with 6 aboard
- Falsified papers, sloppy work led FAA to fine Boeing
- It’s time to let friend know you can’t tolerate his wife | Dear Carolyn
- ‘Help me kill my wife,’ Monroe man accidentally texts to his former boss
___
Online:
http://www.si.com/swimsuit/
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.