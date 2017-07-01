MUZAFFARABAD, Pakistan (AP) — A prominent Kashmir rebel leader recently blacklisted as a terrorist by the United States has vowed to continue his armed struggle against Indian forces in the disputed Himalayan region.
At a news conference Saturday in the Pakistan-controlled part of Kashmir, Syed Salahuddin asked the U.N. to implement its resolutions and give Kashmir’s people the right to vote on independence or a merger with Pakistan.
The United States declared Salahuddin, who heads the Hizbul Mujahideen militant group, a “global terrorist” on the eve of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Washington last month.
India accuses Pakistan of backing Kashmir insurgents, charges denied by Islamabad.
Most Read Stories
- ‘Bubbly kid’ was fatally shot by King County deputy hours before high-school graduation
- Proposed Washington state budget boosts spending by 13.5%
- Horizon Air cutting hundreds of flights this summer due to pilot shortage
- Why Russell Wilson's improved health and lower weight may be the biggest Seahawks' story no one is talking about
- Calling their bluff: A Seattle doctor pegs what the GOP health bill is really about | Danny Westneat
Kashmir is divided into Indian and Pakistani-controlled zones. The two nuclear-armed South Asian rivals each claim the territory in its entirety.