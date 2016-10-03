SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Authorities in Indian-controlled Kashmir have banned the publication of a local newspaper, saying that its contents could incite violence in the disputed region.
The English daily “Kashmir Reader” did not publish for the second straight day on Tuesday following a government order over the weekend for its owner to halt publication.
In July, the government shut down printing presses and temporarily banned newspapers from publishing for three days in a sweeping information blackout after days of anti-India protests.
Kashmir is witnessing the largest protests against Indian rule in recent years, sparked by the July 8 killing of a popular rebel commander by Indian soldiers. More than 80 civilians have been killed and thousands injured in protest-related violence.
