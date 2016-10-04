PARIS (AP) — French police on Tuesday continued hunting for five people suspected of assaulting Kim Kardashian West in a private Paris residence before robbing her of more than $10 million worth of jewelry.
Paris police said they were analyzing footage from surveillance cameras to try and identify the assailants, who wore fake police emblems on their jackets.
After forcing their way into the American celebrity’s apartment in the chic eighth district, the robbers held her up at gunpoint and locked her in a bathroom before escaping on bicycles in the early hours of Monday. They stole a jewelry box containing valuables worth 6 million euros ($6.7 million) as well as a ring worth 4 million euros.
Kardashian West, who was in the French capital to attend fashion week shows, returned to the U.S. Monday
Paris prosecutors on Tuesday declined to answer whether the robbers had received help from the reality TV star’s entourage. Kardashian’s stylist was also in the residence at the time, and alerted police, but Kardashian’s bodyguard was not present, according to the prosecutor’s office.
