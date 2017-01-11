PARIS (AP) — French investigators have released a chauffeur for Kim Kardashian West and two others in a probe into the robbery of more than $10 million worth of jewelry from the star’s Paris rented apartment in October.
The driver’s brother and 13 others remain in custody Wednesday after a round of arrests this week, according to the Paris prosecutor’s office.
Authorities are focusing on the possibility that it was an inside job.
Officials have said that brothers Michael Madar, 40, and Gary Madar, 27, worked for the same car service company and were among those arrested. It was unclear which brother drove Kardashian the night of the robbery.
An investigating judge may travel to the United States to speak with Kardashian West.
This story has been corrected to show that the jewelry was worth $10 million, not $100 million.
